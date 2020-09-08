Brighteon.com announces military, police and first responder discount across the entire Brighteon Store, featuring nutrition, food and preparedness products
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 () (Natural News) To say “Thank you!” to our nation’s first responders, law enforcement officers and military veterans, we are announcing an across-the-board discount for the Brighteon Store, which features hundreds of survival, nutrition and patriotic products. The 5% discount applies to everything in the store and can be claimed by qualifying customers through our “GovX...