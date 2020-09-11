Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daily US virus deaths decline, but trend may reverse in fall

SeattlePI.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The number of daily U.S. deaths from the coronavirus is declining again after peaking in early August, but scientists warn that a new bout with the disease this fall could claim more lives.

The arrival of cooler weather and the likelihood of more indoor gatherings will add to the importance of everyday safety precautions, experts say.

“We have to change the way we live until we have a vaccine,” said Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. In other words: Wear a mask. Stay home. Wash your hands.

The U.S. has seen two distinct peaks in daily deaths. The nation’s summertime surge crested at about half the size of the first deadly wave in April.

Deaths first peaked on April 24 at an average of 2,240 each day as the disease romped through the dense cities of the Northeast. Then, over the summer, outbreaks in Texas, California and Florida drove daily deaths to a second peak of 1,138 on Aug. 1.

Some states — Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada and California — suffered more deaths during the summer wave than during their first milder run-in with the virus in the spring. Others — Michigan, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Colorado — definitely saw two spikes in infections but suffered fewer deaths the second time around.

Now about 700 Americans are dying of the virus each day. That's down about 25% from two weeks ago but still not low enough to match the early July low of about 500 daily deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the summertime hot spots of Florida and Texas has been on a steady downward trend since July.

In Florida, the number of COVID-19 patients Thursday morning was less than...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: India reports daily jump of 89,706 cases and 1,115 virus related deaths in last 24 hours |Oneindia

India reports daily jump of 89,706 cases and 1,115 virus related deaths in last 24 hours |Oneindia 01:16

 No respite from the raging Coronavirus Pandemic as India reported a daily jump of 89,706 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 43-lakh mark. While 1,115 virus related deaths were reported in 1 day taking the total death toll to 73,890. About 33 lakh patients have recovered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News [Video]

India records 1,133 Covid-19 deaths with 75,809 cases reported in 24 hours|Oneindia News

As India battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, 75,809 coronavirus cases and 1,133 virus-related deaths were recorded in thelast 24 hours. Though the daily cases saw a decline from over 90,000 cases for two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do [Video]

Drive-in, home Covid test: After 10 lakh per day milestone, what India can do

India has crossed the major milestone of 10 lakh Covid tests per day. The country has now tested over 3.5 crore samples in total, even as the Covid tally has crossed 29.75 lakh with over 55,700 deaths..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published
COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark [Video]

COVID update: Maharashtra's cases nearing 6 lakh, deaths cross 20,000 mark

India's coronavirus woes are far from over as the country is continuously reporting over 60,000 cases, daily for the last few days, and has seen rise of 50,000 plus new infections all August. Moreover,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this