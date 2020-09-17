Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
The smoke from dozens of wildfires in the western United States is stretching clear across the country — and even pushing into Mexico, Canada and Europe. While the dangerous plumes are forcing people inside along the West Coast, residents thousands of miles away in the East are seeing unusually hazy skies and remarkable sunsets.

The wildfires racing across tinder-dry landscape in California, Idaho, Oregon and Washington are extraordinary, but the long reach of their smoke isn't unprecedented. While there are only small pockets in the southeastern U.S. that are haze free, experts say the smoke poses less of a health concern for those who are farther away.

The sun was transformed into a perfect orange orb as it set over New York City on Tuesday. Photographs of it sinking behind the skyline and glinting through tree leaves flooded social media. On Wednesday, New Jersey residents described a yellow tinge to the overcast skies, and weather forecasters were kept busy explaining the phenomenon and making predictions as to how long the conditions would last.

On the opposite coast, air quality conditions were among some of the worst ever recorded. Smoke cloaked the Golden Gate Bridge and left Portland and Seattle in an ashy fog, as crews have exhausted themselves trying to keep the flames from consuming more homes and even wider swaths of forest.

Satellite images showed that smoke from the wildfires has traveled almost 5,000 miles (8,000 kilometers) to Britain and other parts of northern Europe, scientists said Wednesday.

The current weather system, which favors a westerly wind across the higher levels of the atmosphere, is to blame for the reach of the smoke, experts explained.

“We always seem, at times, to get the right combination of enough smoke and the upper level jet stream to line up to bring that across the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Western Wildfires Smoke Creating Haze Over New England

Western Wildfires Smoke Creating Haze Over New England 01:26

 The haze over southern New England Tuesday is from the smoke created by the wildfires in the western United States. WBZ-TV's Jacob Wycoff has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Experts: N95 masks best for smoke protection amid wildfires [Video]

Experts: N95 masks best for smoke protection amid wildfires

Wildfire smoke from west coast fires is moving into areas like Southern California, creating a haze and air quality dangers.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:50Published
Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC [Video]

Smoke from west coast wildfire causes moon to glow red in NYC

Smoke from the devastating wildfires on the West Coast reached New York City on Tuesday, September 15. According to New York Metro Weather, the haze was caused by widespread wildfires in the western..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:38Published
West coast wildfires increase pollution rates [Video]

West coast wildfires increase pollution rates

Right now, wildfires in California, Oregon and Washington have killed at least 27 people. And the deteriorating air quality in the region is a major concern.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Wildfire smoke brings haze, vivid sunsets to East Coast

 The smoke from dozens of wildfires in the western United States is stretching clear across the country — and even pushing into Mexico, Canada and Europe. While...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this

solidahl

incognemo RT @SFGate: Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/xWUCJpD2iO https://t.co/xiFwse3agm 18 minutes ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/VNGuESIb0l 21 minutes ago

KNWAFOX24

KNWA & FOX24 News Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/G9UCplkYHH 33 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGATE Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/xWUCJpD2iO https://t.co/xiFwse3agm 39 minutes ago

kpmitton

Ken Mitton RT @clickondetroit: Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/wV6roy4fgi 48 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/wV6roy4fgi 49 minutes ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/zepjchSMX7… https://t.co/UsEamO7PAn 56 minutes ago

YourFox18

Fox 18 KLJB Western wildfire smoke causes East Coast haze, vivid sunsets https://t.co/UcZIjyOaXV 57 minutes ago