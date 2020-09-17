UK's Johnson warns of tougher measures in COVID-19 fight Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )





Johnson’s comments came amid reports that the government plans to impose a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants in response to a recent jump in confirmed



Johnson wrote in a piece published in The Sun newspaper that the only way to be certain the country can enjoy the winter holidays “is to be tough now.’’



He said he wants to “stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump.”



Over the past two days, opposition lawmakers had criticized Johnson’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and accused his government of lacking a cohesive plan to tackle a second wave of the pandemic. A shortage of testing capacity is a particular concern, with people around the country complaining they were unable to book appointments for tests or directed to testing centers far from their homes.



Widespread testing is seen as crucial to controlling the spread of the virus because it allows those who are infected to self-isolate while helping health officials identify hot spots and trace those who are infected.



Daily infection rates have risen to levels not seen since late May, forcing the British government to impose limits on public gatherings.



Figures released late Wednesday showed 3,991 new confirmed cases during the previous 24 hours, up from 3,105 a day earlier.



