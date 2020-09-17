WHO Europe chief urges nations to keep up COVID quarantines Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )





Dr. Hans Kluge said that “even a slight reduction in the length of the quarantine” could have a significant effect on the spread of the virus which returned to “alarming rates of transmission" in Europe this month.



Kluge insisted that countries should only reduce the standard two-week quarantine period if it was scientifically justified. He offered to convene scientific discussions on the issue, if necessary.



WHO Europe's 53-country region recorded more than 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last week, and more than half of the countries reported a rise of more than 10% in cases over the last two weeks, he said. Of those countries, seven had their cases jump by more than two-fold.



Such statistics should be “a wake-up call for all of us,” Kluge said.



He called for “regional coherence” and said that Europe’s response has been effective when “prompt and resolute. But the virus has shown (to be) merciless whenever partisanship and disinformation prevailed.”



Last week, France cut its required quarantine time for people possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19 from 14 days to seven, saying many people did not observe the full two-week period anyway.



Katie Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior health emergency officer, said its recommendation that people quarantine themselves for 14 days after a possible exposure was based on the agency's understanding of the disease’s incubation period and transmission... GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s European director warned national governments Thursday against reducing the quarantine period for people potentially exposed to the coronavirus , even as he acknowledged that COVID-19 “fatigue” was setting in with growing public resistance to the measures needed to control the pandemic.Dr. Hans Kluge said that “even a slight reduction in the length of the quarantine” could have a significant effect on the spread of the virus which returned to “alarming rates of transmission" in Europe this month.Kluge insisted that countries should only reduce the standard two-week quarantine period if it was scientifically justified. He offered to convene scientific discussions on the issue, if necessary.WHO Europe's 53-country region recorded more than 300,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last week, and more than half of the countries reported a rise of more than 10% in cases over the last two weeks, he said. Of those countries, seven had their cases jump by more than two-fold.Such statistics should be “a wake-up call for all of us,” Kluge said.He called for “regional coherence” and said that Europe’s response has been effective when “prompt and resolute. But the virus has shown (to be) merciless whenever partisanship and disinformation prevailed.”Last week, France cut its required quarantine time for people possibly exposed to someone with COVID-19 from 14 days to seven, saying many people did not observe the full two-week period anyway.Katie Smallwood, WHO Europe’s senior health emergency officer, said its recommendation that people quarantine themselves for 14 days after a possible exposure was based on the agency's understanding of the disease’s incubation period and transmission... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UW-Madison shifts all classes online for 2 weeks, quarantines 2 dorms



Against the pressure of rising COVID-19 cases on campus, the UW-Madison has made the decision Wednesday night to shift all classes online for at least two weeks as well as quarantine two dormitories. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago CDC Changes COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Guidance, But Some Question The Updates



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doing a 180 on its guidance for COVID testing and quarantines, even if a person comes in close contact with someone who has it; CBS2's Jessica Moore.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago Argentina enabled individual sports under the pressure to relax the COVID-19 quarantine



The National Government made official this Wednesday (August 19) the authorization for the practice of individual sports and reported how the protocol that must be respected in the context of the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:14 Published on August 19, 2020

Tweets about this

