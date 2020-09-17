|
SHAMEFUL: Fox News censors Newt Gingrich for correctly stating George Soros' role in fomenting BLM terror
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) A Fox News panel lost their minds earlier today when former House Speaker Newt Gingrich mentioned George Soros’ role in supporting Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA terror displays. (Article by Shane Trejo republished from BigLeaguePolitics.com) Gingrich told Fox News host Harris Faulkner that it is district attorneys funded by George Soros who are...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this