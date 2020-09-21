Global  
 

"Where's our money?" Black Lives Matter protests outside Mitch McConnell's home to demand relief aid

NaturalNews.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
(Natural News) Black Lives Matter demonstrators converged right outside the home of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday demanding that they be given their $600 in pandemic benefits. This occurred right after Senate Democrats shut down a $500 billion Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) relief package proposed by McConnell and other Senate Republicans. The demonstration...
