Trump promoting health care 'vision' in swing state NC

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 24 September 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order on preexisting medical conditions Thursday, amid a global pandemic and growing uncertainty about the future of protections guaranteed by the Obama-era health law his administration is still trying to overturn.

In a visit to swing state North Carolina, the president will sketch out what aides call a “vision” for quality health care at affordable prices, with lower prescription drug costs, more consumer choice and greater transparency. Aside from protecting people with preexisting conditions, he'll sign another executive order to try to end surprise medical bills.

But while the Trump administration has made some progress on its health care goals, the sweeping changes he promised as a candidate in 2016 have eluded him. Democrats are warning Trump would turn back the clock if given another four years in the White House, and they're promising coverage for all and lower drug prices.

The clock has all but run out in Congress for major legislation on lowering drug costs or ending surprise bills, much less replacing the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare.”

Bill-signing ceremonies on prescription drugs and medical charges were once seen as achievable goals for Trump before the election. No longer.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said one of Trump's executive orders would declare it the policy of the U.S. government to protect people with preexisting conditions, even if the ACA is declared unconstitutional. However, such protections are already the law, and Trump would have to go to Congress to cement a new policy.

On surprise billing, Azar said the president's order will direct him to work with Congress on legislation, and if there's no progress, move ahead with regulatory action. However, despite widespread support among...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Trump's Health Care 'Plan'

Trump’s Health Care ‘Plan’ 01:24

 President Donald Trump signed an executive order claiming to protect Americans with preexisting conditions — despite continuous efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act.

