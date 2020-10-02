Madrid officials reluctantly ready city for partial lockdown Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )





The appeal to the National Court argues that restrictions on movement, social gatherings and commerce by central authorities violate regional self-rule laws and provoke “totally unjustified” economic damage.



Madrid is leading the resurgence of the virus in Spain, which has Europe’s highest cumulative caseload — 770,000 since the onset of the pandemic.



The capital had a two-week infection rate of 695 cases per 100,000 residents Thursday, more than twice the national average of 274 cases and seven times the European average, which stood at 94 per 100,000 residents last week, according to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention.



But Madrid regional health chief Enrique Ruiz Escudero said the situation is improving, with the infection rate falling to 607 per 100,000 Friday and four consecutive days of fewer people being admitted to hospitals.



“The numbers give us reason for hope,” he told a news conference.



Under the new national order, Madrid's regional authorities must announce before the end of Friday a set of new measures that will ban all nonessential trips in and out of the capital and nine of its suburbs, a population of around 4.8 million.



Travelers will need to prove that they are going to or from work, to see a doctor or to conduct essential administrative or legal errands in order to leave Madrid or the town where they live.



Restaurants must close at 11 p.m. and shops at 10 p.m., with a restriction of 50% capacity.



