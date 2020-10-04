NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )





Somerset County officials were meanwhile contacting employees who worked the event, most of whom live in the county. In a joint statement issued Sunday, the officials asked guests and employees to monitor their symptoms and, if they were close to President Trump or his staff, to quarantine for 14 days.



The officials, who started seeking the information on Friday, said on Sunday that the White House had sent them a list of 206 guests. They declined to say when they had received the names. They were advising guests not to be tested for five to seven days out from the event.



“While the risk is low, a negative test earlier than that time cannot definitively rule out that COVID-19 will not develop,” the statement said.



White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president had no contact with any donors or staff that “would be considered to be ‘close’ based on CDC guidelines (more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet)."



“During the roundtable event and remarks, the President was more than 6 feet away from all participants,” he said.



Dallas businessman Daniel Hux, who attended the event, said he was feeling fine Sunday, and had just undergone another test, as he and other donors had before the fundraiser.



“I’m grateful our President engaged his supporters safely while at the event,” Hux said in a statement. ”My prayers are with our President and the



