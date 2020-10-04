Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
State health officials in New Jersey have contacted more than 200 people who attended a campaign fundraiser at the Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster on Thursday, hours before the president announced he had COVID-19, as they try to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Somerset County officials were meanwhile contacting employees who worked the event, most of whom live in the county. In a joint statement issued Sunday, the officials asked guests and employees to monitor their symptoms and, if they were close to President Trump or his staff, to quarantine for 14 days.

The officials, who started seeking the information on Friday, said on Sunday that the White House had sent them a list of 206 guests. They declined to say when they had received the names. They were advising guests not to be tested for five to seven days out from the event.

“While the risk is low, a negative test earlier than that time cannot definitively rule out that COVID-19 will not develop,” the statement said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere said the president had no contact with any donors or staff that “would be considered to be ‘close’ based on CDC guidelines (more than 15 minutes and within 6 feet)."

“During the roundtable event and remarks, the President was more than 6 feet away from all participants,” he said.

Dallas businessman Daniel Hux, who attended the event, said he was feeling fine Sunday, and had just undergone another test, as he and other donors had before the fundraiser.

“I’m grateful our President engaged his supporters safely while at the event,” Hux said in a statement. ”My prayers are with our President and the first lady."

Hux, who owns a mortgage company, declined to say where he had traveled in the interim. He said he was never within 6 feet...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published
News video: Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Gov. Murphy Urging Those Who Attended President Trump's Bedminster Event 'Take Full Precautions' Following COVID-19 Diagnosis 00:28

 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is urging anyone who attended President Donald Trump's event in Bedminster on Thursday to take precautions after Trump and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Officials Concerned President Trump Might've Spread Coronavirus At Bedminster Club [Video]

New Jersey Officials Concerned President Trump Might've Spread Coronavirus At Bedminster Club

Health officials are contacting people who might've had contact with the president.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:34Published
Wacky design engineer sets new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN [Video]

Wacky design engineer sets new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN

A wacky design engineer is delighted to have set a new Guinness World Record after reaching speeds of over 40mph - in a WHEELIE BIN.Andy Jennings, 28, transformed his green household waste bin into a..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump [Video]

Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump

Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump. According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

At Least 7 People Test Positive For Coronavirus After Rose Garden Event For Barrett

 Multiple officials have now tested positive for the coronavirus following last week's ceremony for President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.
NPR


Tweets about this

1011_News

1011 NOW State health officials in New Jersey are contacting more than 200 people who attended Thursday's campaign fundraise… https://t.co/T4F7izq8ty 2 minutes ago

chanteliz

Chanteliz RT @FOX8NOLA: NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster https://t.co/pzFaZaMxhL 3 minutes ago

2deparrish

David Parrish RT @GeoffRBennett: The NJ Health Department says it's received information to contact trace the people who attended Trump's high-dollar fun… 5 minutes ago

KNOPTV

KNOP-TV NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster https://t.co/DLpwculU4p 6 minutes ago

FOX8NOLA

FOX 8 New Orleans NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster https://t.co/pzFaZaMxhL 6 minutes ago

KKTV11News

KKTV 11 News NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster https://t.co/m4zmAC2Eoi 8 minutes ago

SeattleNewsHeds

1stHeadlines Seattle Seattle (WA) Times: NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster 8 minutes ago

PeterToupin

peter toupin RT @TerryTerse: Good. #TrumpVirusDeathToll215K NJ officials contact 206 people at Trump event at Bedminster https://t.co/43UpDq82iz via @… 9 minutes ago