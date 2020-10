Pa. Health Dept. Reports Over 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases For The 3rd Day In A Row



For the third day in a row, Pennsylvania is reporting over 1,300 new cases of COVID-19. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,380 new cases of Coronavirus and nine additional deaths.

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 78 New Coronavirus Cases And 4 Additional Deaths



The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 78 new Coronavirus cases Friday, and four additional deaths.