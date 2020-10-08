Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook bans all QAnon accounts for promoting "militarized social movements" ... but Q isn't militarized at all

NaturalNews.com Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Even if they make no mention of violence, people, pages and groups on Facebook that are in any way tied to the QAnon movement are now prohibited from the social media platform – even as Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM) accounts promoting riots, looting and violence remain unscathed. In an Oct. 6...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous

Facebook bans all QAnon groups as dangerous 01:55

 Facebook on Tuesday classified the QAnon conspiracy theory movement as dangerous and began removing Facebook groups and pages as well as Instagram accounts that hold themselves out as representatives. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Bans QAnon [Video]

Facebook Bans QAnon

Facebook Bans QAnon

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms [Video]

Facebook bans QAnon conspiracy theory accounts across all platforms

Facebook says it will ban QAnon accounts across all platforms including pages that "do not contain violent content".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:34Published
Who is Bella Poarch? [Video]

Who is Bella Poarch?

Though she only joined the app in April 2020, Bella Poarch has 30 million followers, as of press time.Here’s what we know so far about the TikToker, from her path to social media fame to her many..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:03Published

Tweets about this