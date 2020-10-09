Global  
 

Ohio lawmaker demands answers from FBI on Hunter Biden’s illicit foreign deals

NaturalNews.com Friday, 9 October 2020
(Natural News) An Ohio congressman has written to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) regarding its response to Hunter Biden’s deals with various foreign nationals. In a Sept. 24 letter, Rep. Jim Jordan asked FBI Director Christopher Wray about the bureau’s response towards Biden’s illicit deals. The letter comes after Sens. Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley released a report...
