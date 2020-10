Dallas County Raises Coronavirus Risk Level Due To Rise In Cases, Hospitalizations



Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said early voting is not impacted by the county's "Stay Home Stay Safe" recommendation. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:03 Published 14 hours ago

Khan: London virus cases up 50% in six days



London Mayor Sadiq Khan says he expects London to move to a higher tier soon after COVID-19 cases rose by 50% in six days. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 05:42 Published 2 days ago