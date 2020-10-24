Stressed freshmen missing quintessential college experience Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

It’s a major life milestone, the first time many U.S. teens have ever been on their own. Even in normal times, freshman year in college can be a jumbled mix of anticipation, uncertainty and emotional highs and lows.



In these hardly normal times, when the quintessential college experience exists only in catalogs, freshmen are being challenged like never before.



Amid pandemic restrictions aimed at keeping students safe and healthy, colleges are scrambling to help them adjust. But many are struggling.



Social distancing requirements, mask mandates and daily temperature checks. Quarantine and isolation. Online learning glitches. Campus Black Lives Matter protests. Anxiety over whether to join partiers or hole up in dorm rooms or at home to stay safe.



This is freshman year 2020 for many college students nationwide.



“There is a lot of stress and distress among students now,” said Mary Ann Takemoto, interim vice president of student affairs at Cal State Long Beach near Los Angeles, where most classes are online.



Freshmen in particular “feel a little more fragile” than usual. “They feel overwhelmed by a lot of things going on as we approach this election. There’s this increasing national anxiety,’’ she said.



The Long Beach university offers an array of online resources on reducing stress, improving study habits, and where to go for counseling and other help. Takemoto said less than three months into the fall semester, almost 200 students — about 25% of them freshmen — have been referred to a campus counseling and crisis center. Five in one week went to psychiatric hospitals, a number more typical of an entire semester. While Takemoto didn’t have specifics on those students, she said some were likely freshmen.



“Sixty percent of our students are... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Impact: Some Colleges Acknowledge Financial Challenges, Say They’re Lowering Tuition Costs For 2021



The college experience has changed for most people because of the pandemic, and some families are questioning the value of a higher education. Some colleges are slashing tuition to try to lure.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:37 Published 3 days ago Some Colleges Slashing Tuition To Try To Lure Students During Pandemic



The college experience has changed for most people because of the pandemic, and some families are questioning the value of a higher education. Some colleges are slashing tuition to try to lure.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago Community College Of Philadelphia Hosts Virtual Discussion Called 'Being Black Wearing Blue'



It focused on the experience of Black individuals in law enforcement. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:34 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this

