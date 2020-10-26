Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man arrested in alleged burning of a Boston drop box: 'Disgrace to democracy'

NaturalNews.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
(Natural News) Boston Police said on Monday they had arrested a 39-year-old Boston man in connection with the burning of a ballot box on Sunday. (Article by Jack Phillips republished from TheEpochTimes.com) The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said that the man, Worldy Armand, doesn’t appear to be “plotting against our democracy,” while DA Rachael Rollins described Armand as “emotionally disturbed,”...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire

Man Charged With Setting Boston Ballot Box Fire 02:11

 WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Bostonian Burns Ballot Box [Video]

Bostonian Burns Ballot Box

A 39-year-old Bostonian was charged with lighting a fire in a ballot drop box and damaging dozens of ballots. Newser reports Worldy Armand was taken into custody late Sunday after officers on patrol..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published
FBI, Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Ballot Box Fire [Video]

FBI, Boston Police Search For Man Wanted In Ballot Box Fire

WBZ TV's Anna Meiler reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:34Published
Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat amid row over advertisement|Oneindia News [Video]

Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat amid row over advertisement|Oneindia News

Tanishq store attacked in Gujarat amid row over advertisement. The Uttar Pradesh government today requested the Supreme Court to monitor the CBI probe into the alleged gangrape and torture in Uttar..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:05Published

Tweets about this