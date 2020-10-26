Man arrested in alleged burning of a Boston drop box: 'Disgrace to democracy'
Monday, 26 October 2020 () (Natural News) Boston Police said on Monday they had arrested a 39-year-old Boston man in connection with the burning of a ballot box on Sunday. (Article by Jack Phillips republished from TheEpochTimes.com) The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said that the man, Worldy Armand, doesn’t appear to be “plotting against our democracy,” while DA Rachael Rollins described Armand as “emotionally disturbed,”...