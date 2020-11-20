Virus News: Another case record, positive news on vaccine Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )





THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY



The development of a vaccine took another step forward Friday when Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a required step and critical milestone for the vaccine to be approved and distributed to people.



The Biden transition team is expressing concern that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election will create obstacles in fighting the pandemic. Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, said issues surrounding protective equipment supplies, staff shortages and vaccine inventories need to be resolved as soon as possible.



College campuses will soon begin clearing out for the Thanksgiving holiday, including many that are ending the fall semester next week. To keep students from spreading the virus in their hometowns as they leave campus, some schools are requiring or offering virus tests. Schools like Notre Dame require tests and those who don’t do so can’t register for future classes.



THE NUMBERS: The meteoric rise in new COVID-19 infections has shown no signs of slowing down. There were more than 187,000 new cases Thursday — a record high — and the country is averaging more than 165,000 a day over the past week.



DEATH TOLL: The number of people dying from the virus has hit a six-month high, venturing into territory not seen since May when the nation was emerging from the crisis in the Northeast. The average number of Americans dying from the virus each day over the past week is now 1,335, and the overall death toll stands at more than 252,000 based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University.



QUOTABLE: “The employee must regularly lift and/or move over 100 pounds, lift... Here is what’s happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAYThe development of a vaccine took another step forward Friday when Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a required step and critical milestone for the vaccine to be approved and distributed to people.The Biden transition team is expressing concern that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election will create obstacles in fighting the pandemic. Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, said issues surrounding protective equipment supplies, staff shortages and vaccine inventories need to be resolved as soon as possible.College campuses will soon begin clearing out for the Thanksgiving holiday, including many that are ending the fall semester next week. To keep students from spreading the virus in their hometowns as they leave campus, some schools are requiring or offering virus tests. Schools like Notre Dame require tests and those who don’t do so can’t register for future classes.THE NUMBERS: The meteoric rise in new COVID-19 infections has shown no signs of slowing down. There were more than 187,000 new cases Thursday — a record high — and the country is averaging more than 165,000 a day over the past week.DEATH TOLL: The number of people dying from the virus has hit a six-month high, venturing into territory not seen since May when the nation was emerging from the crisis in the Northeast. The average number of Americans dying from the virus each day over the past week is now 1,335, and the overall death toll stands at more than 252,000 based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University.QUOTABLE: “The employee must regularly lift and/or move over 100 pounds, lift... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published 3 hours ago Tuberculosis Vaccine Could Mitigate Risk Of Contracting COVID-19, Study Shows 00:32 A new study from Cedars-Sinai is showing that a tuberculosis vaccine could help prevent coronavirus infections. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine



Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:59 Published 25 minutes ago Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020



Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 52:57 Published 28 minutes ago How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?



There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 3 hours ago

Related news from verified sources FTSE 100 called lower ahead of open as extended lockdown fears rise The FTSE 100 is called close to 1% lower ahead of Thursday’s open as global equities respond to rising fears that lockdown will be extended in a number of...

Proactive Investors 2 days ago





