Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Virus News: Another case record, positive news on vaccine

SeattlePI.com Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Here is what’s happening Friday with the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.:

THREE THINGS TO KNOW TODAY

The development of a vaccine took another step forward Friday when Pfizer asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a required step and critical milestone for the vaccine to be approved and distributed to people.

The Biden transition team is expressing concern that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the election will create obstacles in fighting the pandemic. Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, said issues surrounding protective equipment supplies, staff shortages and vaccine inventories need to be resolved as soon as possible.

College campuses will soon begin clearing out for the Thanksgiving holiday, including many that are ending the fall semester next week. To keep students from spreading the virus in their hometowns as they leave campus, some schools are requiring or offering virus tests. Schools like Notre Dame require tests and those who don’t do so can’t register for future classes.

THE NUMBERS: The meteoric rise in new COVID-19 infections has shown no signs of slowing down. There were more than 187,000 new cases Thursday — a record high — and the country is averaging more than 165,000 a day over the past week.

DEATH TOLL: The number of people dying from the virus has hit a six-month high, venturing into territory not seen since May when the nation was emerging from the crisis in the Northeast. The average number of Americans dying from the virus each day over the past week is now 1,335, and the overall death toll stands at more than 252,000 based on data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

QUOTABLE: “The employee must regularly lift and/or move over 100 pounds, lift...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Tuberculosis Vaccine Could Mitigate Risk Of Contracting COVID-19, Study Shows

Tuberculosis Vaccine Could Mitigate Risk Of Contracting COVID-19, Study Shows 00:32

 A new study from Cedars-Sinai is showing that a tuberculosis vaccine could help prevent coronavirus infections. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Applies For Emergency Approval For COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer on Friday formally asked the FDA to allow emergency use for its vaccine. The first doses could be available in a month.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:59Published
Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020 [Video]

Covid 3rd wave, vaccine, pollution: CM Kejriwal on Delhi's battle #HTLS2020

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his government's battle against the Covid-19 pandemic so far, and shared his strategy for the future, on Day 2 of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. In a conversation..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 52:57Published
How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans? [Video]

How Long Will It Take To Vaccinate All Americans?

There are currently two COVID-19 vaccines promising results from their Phase 3 trials. Moderna announced that its vaccine was 94.5% effective. Pfizer/BioNTech announced that their vaccine was 95%..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

FTSE 100 called lower ahead of open as extended lockdown fears rise

 The FTSE 100 is called close to 1% lower ahead of Thursday’s open as global equities respond to rising fears that lockdown will be extended in a number of...
Proactive Investors