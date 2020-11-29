Same left-wing media celebrating looters, rioters, and arsonists paints self-defense hero Kyle Rittenhouse as "racist" for standing his ground in the face of violence

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kyle Rittenhouse To Be Extradited To Wisconsin To Face Charges In Fatal Kenosha Shootings



A Lake County judge has agreed to extradite 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin to face homicide charges in the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:14 Published on October 30, 2020 Activists Sue Kyle Rittenhouse, Facebook Over Deadly Violence In Kenosha



A group of activists is suing Kyle Rittenhouse and Facebook over deadly violence in Kenosha in August. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:57 Published on October 16, 2020