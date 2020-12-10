US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 1 minute ago )





Many Jewish Americans are already accustomed to more intimate celebrations of a holiday focused more on the home than on the synagogue, including Haredim or ultra-Orthodox communities. So the recent successful Supreme Court challenge to New York restrictions on in-person worship by some Orthodox groups won't mean much as far as their Hanukkah plans.



But celebrating Hanukkah during a pandemic still poses a challenge to some Jewish Americans, for whom the holiday has risen in prominence in part because its social elements and timing line up with non-Jewish holidays such as Christmas.



That has often provided a reason to host get-togethers, said Rabbi Avi Shafran, director of public affairs at Agudath Israel of America, a plaintiff in the court case.



But such large gatherings are "not an essential part of the holiday on any level whatsoever,” he added. “So to Haredim, to us ultra-Orthodox, it’s not something that’s going to cramp our style.”



Hanukkah is not affected by the restrictions on electronic device usage that observant Jews heed during the sabbath and holy days, allowing for virtual celebrations.



So, like many others, Shafran and his wife, who have nine children and 50 grandchildren, will be meeting with them via Zoom this year in a nod to health recommendations. But he’s sure it “will be just as festive ... because the meaning of the holiday is not parties, it’s the memory of ancient times.”



