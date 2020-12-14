HOSTAGE: Maryland politician John Delaney says struggling Americans should only receive stimulus checks if they get vaccinated for Covid-19

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal



Manchin says $500-$1,200 stimulus checks may be in COVID-19 deal Credit: nypost Duration: 00:40 Published 4 hours ago An Economic Stimulus Package May Be Within Reach



Congressional leaders are moving closer to a second stimulus package that could provide some economic relief from the COVID crisis. And the deal, as it currently stands, would include stimulus checks... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 01:00 Published 7 hours ago Stimulus checks excluded from current relief proposal in Congress



Republican and Democratic lawmakers are trying to come to a deal on a coronavirus relief package. But, for now, the proposal doesn't include stimulus payments like the ones sent to millions of.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:47 Published 6 days ago