HOSTAGE: Maryland politician John Delaney says struggling Americans should only receive stimulus checks if they get vaccinated for Covid-19

NaturalNews.com Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
(Natural News) A second round of stimulus checks could soon be on the way. And if Maryland politician John Delaney, a Democrat, gets his way, recipients will first have to get vaccinated for the Chinese Virus in order to receive one. Since House Democrats refuse to pass a stimulus deal without all the extra “pork,”...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package

Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package 01:11

 Stimulus Checks Now Expected in $900B COVID-19 Relief Package. Congressional leaders met for hours on Dec. 15 in an attempt to reach a deal that will extend coronavirus relief programs that are set to expire at the end of December. The next day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an...

