Virus outlier Sweden adopts more restrictions as cases rise Friday, 18 December 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden is tightening nationwide coronavirus restrictions by requiring many people to work from home and reducing the number who can gather in restaurants, shops and gyms starting next week, but the government decided against ordering the country's first full lockdown to control a recent spike in virus cases, the prime minister said Friday.



Sweden has stood out among European nations for its comparatively hands-off response to the pandemic. The Scandinavian country has not gone into lockdowns or closed businesses, relying instead on citizens’ sense of civic duty to control infections.



However, the country has seen a rapid increase in confirmed cases that is straining the health care system. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said, “The situation continues to be very serious,” which is why the government is introducing new limits on public activities.



“We believe that a lockdown is a burden for the population,” Lofven said. “We are following our strategy.”



The new restrictions taking effect on Dec. 24 include making face masks mandatory on public transportation and pushing back a nationwide cutoff time for bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to 8 p.m. instead of 10 p.m..



Lofven said people with non-essential jobs will be required to work from home, and Education Minister Anna Ekstrom said schools should continue to plan for distance education.



“It is not possible to return to a normal everyday life. The pandemic is about life and death,” deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin said at a news conference with Lofven.



Sweden, which has a population of 10 million, has reported 367,120 confirmed virus cases and 7,993 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest figures.



Since recording the country's first COVID-19... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources London set to move to Tier 3 of lockdown restrictions



London is being moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions,after a surge in cases across the city. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago California to Impose Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June



California to Impose , Its Strongest Virus Measures Since June. CA Governor Gavin Newsom announced the new restrictions on Thursday. Regional stay-at-home orders will be implemented across the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published 2 weeks ago Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases



Florida Becomes 3rd State to Surpass 1 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases. On Dec. 1, Florida reported an estimated 8,800 new cases of coronavirus. The new cases pushed the state over the 1 million.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 2 weeks ago

