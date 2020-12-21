Top Russian scientist Alexander 'Sasha' Kagansky working on COVID-19 vaccine assassinated in St Petersberg
Monday, 21 December 2020 () (Natural News) A top Russian scientist who was working on a Covid-19 vaccine has been found dead in suspicious circumstances in St Petersburg, adding one more to the list of people engaged in coronavirus research dropping dead mysteriously. Alexander ‘Sasha’ Kagansky, 45, was reported to have fallen in his underwear from a 14th floor window of a...
