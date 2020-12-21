Top Russian scientist Alexander 'Sasha' Kagansky working on COVID-19 vaccine assassinated in St Petersberg

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost



From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:05 Published on November 24, 2020

Watch: Top medical scientist answers all your Covid-19 vaccine questions



The world is eagerly waiting for a Covid vaccine, which is being seen as the only way to tame the spread of the virus. Dr. Gagandeep Kang, a renowned medical scientist, spoke to Hindustan Times’.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:51 Published on November 6, 2020