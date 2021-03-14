New book details Dr. Fauci's involvement in Wuhan and the Chinese military's dangerous gain-of-function coronavirus research
Published
(Natural News) Washington Post journalist Josh Rogin published a new book titled: “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the Twenty-First Century.” The new book provides valuable intel on the origins of SARS CoV-2. China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) is home to the world’s most unethical gain-of-function research on virus infectivity. Scientists...Full Article