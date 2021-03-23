White Coat Supremacy In America – OpEd

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently appeared on the Today show to demonstrate the best way to wear two masks. Less familiar to the public are Fauci’s writings on the pandemic.
“Emerging Pandemic Diseases: How We Got to COVID-19,” authored with NIAID...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently appeared on the Today show to demonstrate the best way to wear two masks. Less familiar to the public are Fauci’s writings on the pandemic.