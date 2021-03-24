New York Senate Majority Leader calls for Gov. Cuomo's resignation over sexual misconduct allegations

(Natural News) New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins declared on Sunday, March 7, that Governor Andrew Cuomo should resign “for the good of the state.” “We need to govern without daily distraction,” said Stewart-Cousins, citing the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo. “Governor Cuomo must resign.” Stewart-Cousins is the most prominent state official to call...

