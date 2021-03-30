The Latest: Israel reopens border crossing with Egypt

JERUSALEM -- Israel has reopened its border crossing with neighboring Egypt for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.



Israeli authorities on Tuesday started allowing 300 citizens per day to enter and exit for the purpose of tourism in the Sinai Peninsula, provided they pass coronavirus tests before each crossing and are vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered from it.



Before the pandemic, Sinai’s beaches were a popular destination for Israeli tourists. In March 2020, Israel closed the Taba border crossing to halt the spread of the coronavirus.



Israel’s world-leading vaccination campaign has seen over 50% of the population inoculated against the coronavirus and the reopening of the country's economy.



Israel has recorded over 832,000 cases of coronavirus and at least 6,188 deaths in the pandemic.



