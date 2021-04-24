FDA slams troubled COVID vaccine manufacturer over quality control issues as shareholders sue company

FDA slams troubled COVID vaccine manufacturer over quality control issues as shareholders sue company

NaturalNews.com

Published

(Natural News) A Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID vaccine manufacturing plant where an ingredient mix-up last month resulted in 15 million doses of J&J vaccine being discarded may have contaminated additional doses, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Article by Megan Redshaw republished from ChildrensHealthDefense.org) The 13-page report also identified a series...

Full Article