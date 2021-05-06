Russia approves single-dose version of Sputnik V vaccine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities gave regulatory approval Thursday to a single-dose version of the country's Sputnik V vaccine, arguing that the move could accelerate the process of achieving herd immunity against the coronavirus.



Named Sputnik Light, the new version is identical to the first dose of the two-dose Sputnik V. The regulatory approval will allow it to be marketed and administered as a separate COVID-19 vaccine.



The jab, however, has yet to complete its own advanced testing needed to ensure its safety and effectiveness in line with established scientific protocols. Russia started human trials of Sputnik Light in January, and the studies are still ongoing, according to official records.



The two-dose Sputnik V will remain “the main source of vaccination in Russia,” said Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev, whose organization bankrolls the Sputnik shots. Sputnik Light will be exported “to our international partners to help increase the rate of vaccinations in a number of countries in the face of the ongoing fight with the pandemic and new strains of coronavirus,” he said.



Sputnik Light is the fourth domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine approved in Russia. Commenting on the decision to authorize it for use, President Vladimir Putin said Thursday, “It's nice to know that this range of tools (against COVID-19) is expanding.”



Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said authorizing a fourth jab will help speed up the process of forming herd immunity against the virus. Most scientists believe at least 70% of a population needs to be immunized to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, but the exact threshold is still unknown.



The Russian Direct Investment Fund's Dmitriev, said in a statement Thursday that “the single dose regimen solves the...