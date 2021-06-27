New organization launches $1 million campaign to fight critical race theory in schools
Published
(Natural News) The despicable movement propagating hate-filled critical race theory in schools is now getting pushback from a new education organization that has had enough. (Article by Joseph Vazquez republished from NewsBusters.org) The Free to Learn Coalition (FLC) is “joining the fight against critical race theory (CRT), launching Thursday with over $1 million in ads,” according to Fox News. The ads...Full Article