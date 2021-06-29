WHO scrubs its own website, quietly removing recommendation that children should not be vaccinated against covid
Published
(Natural News) The World Health Organization (WHO) quietly removed guidance on its website advising against children’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccinations. The global health body redacted its recommendation which says children should not be inoculated because “there is not yet enough evidence” to justify it. While the earlier version made no mention of a particular vaccine, the most...Full Article