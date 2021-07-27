Israel finds Pfizer vaccine only 39 percent effective against Delta variant, meaning that fully vaccinated people can still spread covid
(Natural News) Israeli health officials have stated that the Pfizer/BioNTech Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine is only 39 percent effective against the delta variant of the virus. The Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed the finding in a July 22 report that looked at COVID-19 cases between June 20 and July 17. Nevertheless, the ministry insisted...Full Article