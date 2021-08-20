Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's COVID claim denounced as racist

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas' lieutenant governor blamed rising hospitalization and death rates from COVID-19 on unvaccinated Black people — comments that were quickly denounced as racist.



Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick made the remarks Thursday night on a Fox News segment in response to question about the latest coronavirus surge in Texas. The state is seeing its highest hospitalization rates since January as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.



“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Patrick said.



Patrick did not change course Friday, saying “Democrat social media trolls” misstated facts and that he had used state data in his assertions.



But statistics from the Texas Department of State Health Services don't back that. Black people — who make up about 12% of the more than 29 million people in Texas — accounted for about 15% of total COVID-19 cases and just more than 10% of deaths.



Patrick also told Fox News that Democrats were to blame for low vaccination rates among Black people, who frequently support that party, even though he believes Republicans should persuade more people to get their shots, too. But he also tiptoed around that issue, which has been sensitive for the GOP.



“But we respect the fact that if people don’t want the vaccination, we’re not going to force it on them," Patrick said. “That’s their individual right.”



City and county officials in Texas — many of whom are are in ongoing legal battles with state government over mask mandates — met Patrick with swift rebukes.



“The Lt. Governor’s statements are offensive and should not be ignored,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is Black, said on Twitter.



Rodney Ellis, a Black commissioner for the...