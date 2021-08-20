Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick blames spread of COVID-19 in Texas on Black people, Democrats
Published
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has blamed the rise of COVID-19 in Texas on African Americans who are not vaccinated and Democrats.Full Article
Published
Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has blamed the rise of COVID-19 in Texas on African Americans who are not vaccinated and Democrats.Full Article
In Texas, the vaccination rate among Black people is low compared to other racial and ethnic groups, but in terms of raw numbers,..