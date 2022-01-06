Serbia in shock over Australia's refusal to let Djokovic in

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia is nervously awaiting the outcome of what increasingly looks like a soap opera with the country's most famous sports idol in the lead role.



The world's top-ranked men's tennis player, Novak Djokovic, faces the prospect of deportation from Australia. Djokovic had hoped to win his 21st Grand Slam title at this month's Australian Open, which would set the men’s record for major championship victories.



The 34-year-old Serb's ability to compete in Melbourne and overtake rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer has been in limbo since the Australian Border Force canceled Djokovic’s visa because he failed to meet requirements for a COVID-19 vaccination exemption. A court hearing on his case has been set for Monday.



Djokovic’s fans are in shock, and Serbian politicians seized on the opportunity to get a popularity boost ahead of this year’s elections as protesters gathered in downtown Belgrade calling for his release.



Populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic’s government summoned the Australian ambassador in protest of Djokovic's “detention.”



Vucic said he had spoken to Djokovic and blasted Australian authorities for keeping the tennis star in an “infamous hotel,” referring to the secure facility where Djokovic is being housed along with asylum seekers and refugees.



“I’m afraid that this overkill will continue,” Vucic said. “When you can’t defeat someone on the court, then you do such things.”



Most of Djokovic’s fans at home agree, reflecting the anti-Serb conspiracy theories that are pervasive in the Balkans.



“It is historically evident that the world has something against the Serbs,” said Darko Ikonic, a Belgrade resident.



“I’m not saying that Serbs are heavenly people or anything similar,...