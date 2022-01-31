"Lockdown" Canadian PM Justin Trudeau relocated out of capital "for his safety" as thousands of truckers protest COVID vaccine mandate
Published
(Natural News) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been moved from the country’s capital in Ottawa as convoys of thousands of truck drivers stream there to protest his government’s continued COVID-19 vaccine, mask and lockdown mandates. “CBC says Justin Trudeau has been relocated from Rideau Cottage for his safety,” the National Post reported in a...Full Article