The doctor is in (the Olympics): Desmond makes Irish history

BEIJING (AP) — Elsa Desmond knows she’s not going to medal at the Beijing Olympics. She wasn't even expecting to be in the top half of the field.



Doesn’t matter.



The first women’s luge Olympian from Ireland feels like she's already prevailed.



Desmond won’t be in China for long, with good reason. She competed on Monday in the opening night in the women's luge event, returns to finish the race on Tuesday, then flies out Friday and plans to return to work in Ireland on Saturday — as a doctor, who delayed parts of her internship to chase down a spot in the Olympics.



“As the founder of the modern Olympics said, ‘It’s not about who wins, it’s about the fight to get there,’” Desmond said. “And this has been my fight. I’ve given everything to get here. And I think everyone has their own story, everyone has their own journey, everyone makes sacrifices in different ways and has different battles.”



Desmond wasn’t far off in her citing of Pierre de Coubertin. His actual quote, at least according to the Olympic library, was “The important thing in life is not the triumph, but the fight; the essential thing is not to have won, but to have fought well.”



Although she won't triumph in Beijing, she’s already obviously prevailed in some fights. She’s been given myriad reasons why this quest was futile: she’s too short, she didn’t start sliding at a young enough age, her medical career is too daunting.



The biggest challenge simply might have been that Ireland didn’t even have a luge federation. So, she started one herself.



And now, officially, she is a luge Olympian.



She was the 26th sled to cross the line in the first run of the women's race on Monday night. At that point, she was in 26th place — faster than exactly none of the other...