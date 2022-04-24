Terrorist suspect arrested in NYC subway shootings identified as an anti-white racist, but he was still allowed to post on social media

(Natural News) The NYPD has arrested the man believed to be the one who shot up a New York City subway station earlier this week and have charged him with terrorism after he wounded more than a dozen people.The suspect, Frank James, reportedly set off a smoke bomb before he began firing at early morning commuters and had a bag full of … [Read More...]

