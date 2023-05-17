Here are all of the abortion debates happening this week in US courts and statehouses
Abortion bans are back on the agenda for lawmakers in the Carolinas and Nebraska this week. In North Carolina, lawmakers overrode the Democratic governor's veto of a ban on abortion after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers in Nebraska and South Carolina are considering bans just weeks after stricter ones narrowly failed in the conservative-dominated states. In another issue that's returned, a federal court is deciding whether to uphold a judge's ruling rescinding approval for a drug used for abortion. The pill, mifepristone, remains on the market for now.