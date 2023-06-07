Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults

Transgender minors and some adults soon will be banned from accessing puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgeries under a bill signed by Missouri’s Republican governor. Gov. Mike Parson also on Wednesday signed legislation that will block transgender girls and women from playing on female sports teams at all school levels, including college. The health law will ban minors from getting puberty blockers, hormones and gender-affirming surgery. Medicaid health care won’t cover those treatments for adults, and inmates and prisoners won’t be able to get surgeries. Both laws take effect Aug. 28.