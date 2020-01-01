2020 will be year of Chandrayaan-3 & Gaganyaan; over 25 missions planned: Isro chief

"Chandrayaan-3 will have a lander, rover and a propulsion module. The government has approved the project and we have formed the project team. Work is going on smoothly," Isro chief K Sivan said. He further said that the first unmanned flight of Ganaganyaan is also targeted for this year. He allayed fears that these big ticket projects will hamper other missions. 👓 View full article



