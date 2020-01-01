Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

2020 will be year of Chandrayaan-3 & Gaganyaan; over 25 missions planned: Isro chief

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
"Chandrayaan-3 will have a lander, rover and a propulsion module. The government has approved the project and we have formed the project team. Work is going on smoothly," Isro chief K Sivan said. He further said that the first unmanned flight of Ganaganyaan is also targeted for this year. He allayed fears that these big ticket projects will hamper other missions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: ISRO chief K Sivan details space agency's plans for New Year 2020 | OneIndia News

ISRO chief K Sivan details space agency's plans for New Year 2020 | OneIndia News 05:11

 ISRO chief K Sivan announced the space agency's plans for 2020, calling the new year that of Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan 3. Gaganyaan is India's manned mission to space for which 4 Indian astronauts will undergo training in Russia from January. India will again attempt to land a rover on the Moon's...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chandrayaan-3 & Gaganyaan: All there’s to know about ISRO’S plans for 2020 [Video]Chandrayaan-3 & Gaganyaan: All there’s to know about ISRO’S plans for 2020

ISRO Chief K Sivan has revealed the organisations plans for 2020. Addressing a press conference, Sivan said that this will be the year of Chandrayaan 3 and Gaganyaan.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:36Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.