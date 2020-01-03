Global  

DMK has clear edge over ruling AIADMK in TN rural civic polls

Friday, 3 January 2020
According to results officially declared so far by the State Election Commission, of the total 5090 ward member posts in panchayat unions, the ruling AIADMK and its allies have won 1,528 ward member posts while its arch rival DMK and parnters bagged 1,895 posts. The AIADMK tally includes its 1386, ally DMDK's 89 and BJP's 53 ward member posts and DMK's score covers its 1715, Congress party's 96 and CPI's 60 and CPI(M)'s 24.
