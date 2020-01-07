Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU attack



Recent related videos from verified sources ‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published 0 seconds ago JNU violence: Hindu Raksha Dal claims attacks, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence and warns of more, No arrests yet after mob vandalises JNU, BJP claims Delhi Police registers FIR against JNUSU president who was injured by the mob, JNU.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:45Published 3 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources JNU hotbed of anti-national activities, our workers attacked them, claims Hindu Raksha Dal The fringe Hindu outfit released a video of its leader, claiming responsibility for the January 5 attack on JNU campus, that left at least students and...

Zee News 4 hours ago



