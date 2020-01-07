Global  

Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU attack

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
The video, which was posted on social media on Monday and has gone viral since, shows a man identifying himself as Pinki Chaudhary saying that those who resort to "anti-national activities" will be treated in the same way that JNU students and faculty were.
News video: Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News 02:06

 Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the JNU violence and its leader Pinky Chaudhary has warned of further attacks at Universitites that promote anti-India ideology. The Delhi Police is investigating Chaudhary's claims.

JNU hotbed of anti-national activities, our workers attacked them, claims Hindu Raksha Dal

The fringe Hindu outfit released a video of its leader, claiming responsibility for the January 5 attack on JNU campus, that left at least students and...
