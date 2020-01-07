Global  

Hindu Raksha Dal takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence, says university 'hotbed of anti-national activities'

DNA Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
"We take full responsibility for the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our workers," Hindu Raksha Dal leader Pinky Chaudhary said in a video.
Credit: Oneindia
News video: Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News

Hindu Raksha Dal claims JNU violence, Delhi police investigates | OneIndia News 02:06

 Hindu Raksha Dal has claimed responsibility for the JNU violence and its leader Pinky Chaudhary has warned of further attacks at Universitites that promote anti-India ideology. The Delhi Police is investigating Chaudhary's claims.

Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: All 4 accused to be hanged on Jan 22nd, 7am and more news | OneIndia News

NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA DAL CLAIMS RESPONSIBILITY FOR JNU ATTACK, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON CAMPUS, JNU VIOLENCE: INVESTIGATIONS BEGIN ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:39Published

‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack [Video]‘Were our workers..take full responsibility’: Hindu Raksha Dal on JNU attack

A fringe group Hindu Raksha Dal has taken responsibility for the attack on students and teachers of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The group’s leader Pinky Chaudhary took the onus of the attack..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:29Published


Hindu Raksha Dal chief takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence

According to government sources, claims made by Chaudhary are being investigated. To identity masked men who attacked JNU, the Delhi police is taking the help of...
IndiaTimes

Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence

"JNU is a hotbed of anti-national activities, we can't tolerate this. We take full responsibility of the attack in JNU and would like to say that they were our...
Sify

deepakmahajan93

Deepak Mahajan RT @DrAMSinghvi: Now some random organisation named Hindu Raksha Dal comes up and takes the responsibility of the #JNUVioence. We are ind… 2 minutes ago

danush_sridhar

Danush Sridhar RT @ani_digital: Hindu Raksha Dal chief takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence Read @ANI story | https://t.co/5YVQtL70Cl https://t.… 15 minutes ago

Nipu65831218

Nipu RT @dna: Hindu Raksha Dal takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence, says university 'hotbed of anti-national activities' https://t.co/D… 37 minutes ago

hiindia

Hemant Brahmbhatt Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on January 22 My daughter has got justice, says Nirbhaya’s mother Hindu Raksha Dal… https://t.co/m9GroNfinU 49 minutes ago

muhitreza

Muhit Reza #BREAKING "Hindu Raksha Dal" has taken 'full responsibility' for #JNUVioence https://t.co/3LmdqJPL0J More than… https://t.co/YsCbwo2jWe 51 minutes ago

hiindia

Hemant Brahmbhatt Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on January 22 My daughter has got justice, says Nirbhaya’s mother Hindu Raksha Dal… https://t.co/wCaY65gi18 51 minutes ago

dna

DNA Hindu Raksha Dal takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence, says university 'hotbed of anti-national activities' https://t.co/DHqHEmn30z 55 minutes ago

varun18vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: Hindu Raksha Dal chief takes 'full responsibility' for JNU violence READ: https://t.co/Pwx6HrIhDp #JNUVoilence https:/… 58 minutes ago

