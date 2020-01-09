Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trudeau speaks with Trump on shared concerns

Sify Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Ottawa, Jan 9 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump, according to the Canadian Prime Minister Office.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' [Video]Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published

N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump [Video]N. Korea's 'Christmas gift' could be a 'beautiful vase': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday brushed off North Korea&apos;s warning of a &quot;Christmas gift,&quot; saying the United States would &quot;deal with it very..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nehoez

Whereto RT @JustinTrudeau: I spoke with @POTUS Trump today. Get the details of our conversation here: https://t.co/rHhfmvRsq2 9 minutes ago

CanadaFP

Foreign Policy CAN RT @CanadianPM: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with @POTUS Donald Trump: https://t.co/p1EevfkMe7 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.