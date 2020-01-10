Global  

Right to access internet a fundamental right, rules SC on J-K restrictions

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court while hearing petitions challenging restrictions in J&K on Friday stated that the right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. The court said that Kashmir has seen a lot of violence and that it will try to maintain a balance between human rights and freedoms with the issue of security.
