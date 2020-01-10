Global  

Oscars 2020: Following 2019's ceremony, the Academy Award panel again decides to go without a host for this year's function

Friday, 10 January 2020
In 2019, the Oscars ceremony was hostless after Kevin Hart stepped down from his hosting duties. Now, ABC has confirmed that the Academy awards will again go hostless this year.
News video: The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about

The biggest 2020 Oscar snubs to get mad about 01:04

 This year’s Academy Award nominees include: men

The Oscars 2020 Will Not Have a Host

The 2020 Academy Awards ceremony will be hostless for a second year. The announcement was made by ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke on Wednesday (January...
Full list of nominees for Oscars 2020

The nominations for the much-awaited award function of the year is here! It's time to see the list of films, actors, actresses and more who are chosen for the...
