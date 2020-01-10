Global  

Raghuram Rajan backs Deepika Padukone's silent protest, EC Lavasa's impartial duty

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Backing Deepika Padukone, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said the actress' silent protest against JNU violence as also Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa doing his duty impartially despite harassment to his family, showed that for some people, truth, freedom and justice are not just lofty words, but ideals worth sacrificing for.
News video: Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News

Deepika Padukone backs JNU students; Report finds police inaction in JNU | OneIndia News 01:58

 Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked assailants on the campus on January 5. While other Bollywood actors have spoken up on the issue...

