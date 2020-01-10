Raghuram Rajan backs Deepika Padukone's silent protest, EC Lavasa's impartial duty

Friday, 10 January 2020 () Backing Deepika Padukone, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said the actress' silent protest against JNU violence as also Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa doing his duty impartially despite harassment to his family, showed that for some people, truth, freedom and justice are not just lofty words, but ideals worth sacrificing for.
Actress Deepika Padukone showed up at the JNU protest in Delhi on Tuesday and was one of those film personalities who stood out by standing up for the students who were brutally beaten up by masked assailants on the campus on January 5. While other Bollywood actors have spoken up on the issue...