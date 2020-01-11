Abhilash Chaudhary: Got Savdhaan India due to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

RadheEid2020 RT @mystery0725: Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cop in #Dabangg3: Abhilash Chaudhary: "I played a cop in #Dabangg3 after which I got a ro… 53 minutes ago BHARAT Thanks To #SalmanKhan, #Dabangg3 Actor #AbhilashChaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/AhQnUWV95J 3 hours ago Bollywood Reporter Thanks To Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 Actor Abhilash Chaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/ciq8Q9UlNo 3 hours ago Koimoi.com Thanks To #SalmanKhan, #Dabangg3 Actor #AbhilashChaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/RhIYinHd7q 3 hours ago Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Thanks To Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 Actor Abhilash Chaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/NYoDr36dts 4 hours ago