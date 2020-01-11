Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Abhilash Chaudhary: Got Savdhaan India due to Salman Khan's Dabangg 3

Mid-Day Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cop in Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3, says the film helped him in getting the role of a police officer in the TV series Savdhaan India.

"I played a cop in Dabangg 3 after which I got a role in the television show Savdhaan India. I feel blessed that I could learn from Salman sir about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3'

Salman gifts Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car post 'Dabangg 3' 01:09

 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan gifted his "Dabangg 3" co-star Kichcha Sudeep a luxury car, that costs over Rs 1 crore, after the success of the film.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone REACTS To NOT Working With Salman Khan | Chhapaak Promotions [Video]Deepika Padukone REACTS To NOT Working With Salman Khan | Chhapaak Promotions

Deepika Padukone has finally reacted to not working with Bollywood's Dabangg Salman Khan. Watch the video to know what she has to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:01Published

Salman Khan calls newborn niece 'the best birthday gift' [Video]Salman Khan calls newborn niece 'the best birthday gift'

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma got blessed with a baby girl. Khan family's celebration mood doubled as it was also Salman’s birthday. Salman visited the hospital to meet his newborn niece. Arpita and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Dabangg 3' helped Abhilash in bagging 'Savdhaan India'

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Actor Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cop in Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3", says the film helped him in getting the role of a police...
Sify

Dabangg 3 box office: Salman Khan starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark worldwide

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3, which released last week was expected to create havoc at the box office. However, the film's collections were affected due to the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Bollywood LifeSify

Tweets about this

LokeshSatwani2

RadheEid2020 RT @mystery0725: Abhilash Chaudhary, who played a cop in #Dabangg3: Abhilash Chaudhary: "I played a cop in #Dabangg3 after which I got a ro… 53 minutes ago

AbdulsameerD

BHARAT Thanks To #SalmanKhan, #Dabangg3 Actor #AbhilashChaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/AhQnUWV95J 3 hours ago

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Thanks To Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 Actor Abhilash Chaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/ciq8Q9UlNo 3 hours ago

Koimoi

Koimoi.com Thanks To #SalmanKhan, #Dabangg3 Actor #AbhilashChaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/RhIYinHd7q 3 hours ago

bollywoodMeraki

Bollywood News 🎬 #Bollywood Thanks To Salman Khan, Dabangg 3 Actor Abhilash Chaudhary Gets To Be An Integral Part Of Savdhaan India… https://t.co/NYoDr36dts 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.