Queen to hold private meet with family to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to quit as 'senior' royals

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
London [UK], Jan 12 (ANI): The British Queen has reportedly called a private meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss the recent royal developments that have unfolded since Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision last week to "step back as 'senior' members of the royal family" and work towards becoming "financially independent."
