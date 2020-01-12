Global  

6 Democratic candidates to appear in 7th presidential debate

Sify Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Washington, Jan 12 (IANS) Six Democratic candidates have been invited to participate in the party's seventh presidential primary debate on January 14, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and hosts have announced.
News video: Democratic Debate: What Each Candidate Has Fundraised so Far

Democratic Debate: What Each Candidate Has Fundraised so Far 01:31

 Here's how much the Democratic candidates who qualified for Tuesday's debate raised in the fourth quarter.

